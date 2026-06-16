Netanyahu toy sculpture breaks records at Art Basel before unveiling

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British artist Mason Storm has once again ignited intense conversation in the international art world. Unveiled as part of Art Basel 2026, his latest provocative sculpture, titled “Toy Stories,” depicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sitting atop a pile of children’s toys.





The striking piece made its public debut on Tuesday along Basel’s famous Art Mile on Gerbergasse, where it will remain on display for a two-week run. The sculpture aims to challenge the audience directly. According to a statement released by Galerie Gleis4, the gallery representing Storm, the artwork asks a singular, pressing question: “Hero or villain? The image doesn’t decide — you do,” News.Az reports, citing , News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Even before the curtains were drawn back for the general public, the piece had already generated massive commercial waves. Galerie Gleis4 confirmed that “Toy Stories” was sold to a renowned, unnamed art collection based right in Basel prior to Tuesday's official unveiling.

While the gallery opted to keep the exact final purchase price confidential, they revealed that the sale shattered the artist's previous personal record.

Speaking about the deeper, emotional core of the piece, Storm emphasized that the work transcends politics to focus on the human cost of global conflict.

“Children should never be victims of war,” Storm shared in an interview with television station Tele Basel. “This work is not about me. And ultimately, it’s not about the person depicted either. It’s about you, the viewers.”

This is far from the first time Mason Storm has used his art to spark global debate. The British creator previously caused a massive stir in the art community with his highly controversial sculpture titled “Saint or Sinner.” That piece featured a vivid depiction of U.S. President Donald Trump bound to a cross while wearing a bright orange prison jumpsuit.

With "Toy Stories" now taking center stage at Art Basel—one of the world's premier contemporary art fairs—Storm's latest creation is poised to be one of the most talked-about and heavily debated installations of the season.

News.Az