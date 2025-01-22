Netflix greenlights fourth season of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller in Season 4, based on the sixth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Law of Innocence, News.az reports, citing Deadline. Also coming back are Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) as well as Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson). After appearing in just two episodes of Season 3 as a guest star, Campbell will be in all episodes of the new season. That is consistent with the source material as Maggie has a significant presence in The Law of Innocence which is not the case with the novel The Gods of Guilt, on which Season 3 was based.Created for television by David E. Kelley and developed for television by Ted Humphrey based on Connelly’s book series, The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across Los Angeles.Like the first three seasons before it, Season 4 is set to film in Los Angeles, a city which suffered tragic devastation this month from the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.“We are so excited to tell more stories with Mickey Haller, and especially thrilled to once again be shooting The Lincoln Lawyer in Los Angeles at this time,” co-showrunners Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said. “The show is in many ways a love letter to our city and an homage to the great tradition of LA noir, and after the tragedy of the fires we are so grateful and honored to be able to provide some stability and hope to the community.”The Lincoln Lawyer was a big breakout when it launched in May 2022, with Season 1 spending 12 consecutive weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10. The A+E Studios-produced series has remained a sturdy performer, with the most recent third season logging 6 consecutive weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10 while also scoring a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.The series is executive produced by Kelley, co-showrunners Humphrey and Rodriguez, Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Matthew J. Lieberman and Gladys Rodriguez for A+E Studios. Its second season earned a ReFrame Stamp for gender-balanced hiring.

