Netherlands announces additional aid package for Ukraine

The Netherlands announced the allocation of an additional assistance package for Ukraine worth over 80 million euros, according to the country's Ministry of Defense, News.Az reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

“This assistance package provides 65 million euros in the form of assistance and investments for Ukraine. Additional funds - 10 million euros - will be allocated to projects aimed at clearing mines and other munitions,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Netherlands has reserved 1 million euros for the reconstruction of a number of cities.

“Another 2.5 million euros will be allocated to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to provide expertise in the field of macroeconomic reforms,” the statement said.

In addition, another 2 million euros will go to the UN Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

