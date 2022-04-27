Netherlands eyes cooperation with Azerbaijan in fields of agriculture, water supply

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands regards agriculture and water supply as potential areas for expanding cooperation, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pauline Eiseman said at a press conference in Baku on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

"The Netherlands, which has extensive experience in agriculture, can gladly contribute to the development of this sector in Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.

The diplomat also announced her plan to meet with Azerbaijan’s minister of agriculture to hold talks on this issue.

She noted that Dutch companies working in the field of water supply are intending to establish cooperation with Azerbaijan.

News.Az