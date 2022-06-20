Netherlands, Germany to supply howitzers to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands and Germany will send Ukraine heavy howitzers, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a weekly government meeting, News.Az reports citing De Telegraf.

“We are doing everything we can to bring Ukraine closer to that victory,” Rutte said.

He noted that NATO is not in direct conflict with Russia but is doing its best in terms of financial and military support, as well as the supply of heavy weapons systems.

News.Az