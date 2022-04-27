Netherlands hails EU’s active role in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU is taking an active part in negotiations on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Dutch Ambassador to Baku Pauline Eizema told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat noted that it is very important for both parties to start working on a peace treaty.

Ambassador Eizema said Dutch companies can contribute to the demining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.

“One company from the Netherlands has already worked together with the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) on this,” she added.

News.Az