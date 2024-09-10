Netherlands pledges extra €3 million to tackle mpox in Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Reinette Klever has announced the country’s plan to allocate extra 3 million euros to tackle the mpox virus in Africa.

The Netherlands is providing an extra three million euros to combat the mpox virus in Africa. This funding will go to the @WHO vaccination campaigns, helping to ensure that vaccines reach those who need them most. — Reinette Klever (@ministerBHO) September 9, 2024

“The Netherlands is providing an extra three million euros to combat the mpox virus in Africa,” the minister said on X, News.Az reports.“This funding will go to the WHO vaccination campaigns, helping to ensure that vaccines reach those who need them most,” Klever stated.Mpox can spread through close contact, and causes flu-like symptoms and lesions on the body.The World Health Organization in August declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after the new clade I variant was identified in African countries.​​​

