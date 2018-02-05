Netherlands recalls ambassador to Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands has recalled its ambassador to Turkey, the Turkish media reported Feb. 5.

Reportedly, the Netherlands will not appoint a new ambassador to Turkey, according to Trend. The reason of recalling the ambassador has not been reported.

The Netherlands will also not allow appointing Turkey’s ambassador to Amsterdam, according to reports.

So far, the Turkish authorities have not commented on this decision of the Netherlands.

Back in March 2017, the Netherlands’ government withdrew the permission for Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to fly to Rotterdam to participate in the Turkish community’s rally on the eve of the referendum in Turkey.

News.Az

