Netherlands shows disrespect to int’l law: Azerbaijani lawmaker

The actions of the Dutch government against Turkey are disrespectful to international law and mean a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention, said First Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov.



"Such a disrespectful attitude towards the two Turkish ministers can not be approved,” the vice-speaker told reporters Monday commenting on the ongoing tension between Turkey and the Netherlands.



He noted that Turks living in the Netherlands, particularly those with dual citizenship have the right to vote and to participate in the referendum, and receive information about the amendments proposed to the Turkey’s Constitution.



“The ministers went there to give information about these amendments. They did not have a different purpose,” said Asgarov.



He stressed that rough treatment towards diplomats of the Turkish Consulate in Rotterdam is a direct violation of the Vienna Convention.



“Why does Europe that speaks of human rights take such an approach towards human rights? I strongly condemn this kind of approach and believe that this issue will be solved as soon as possible,” added the vice-speaker.



Last week, Turkish ministers were barred from holding public rallies in two German cities ahead of the April 16 referendum in Turkey.



On Saturday, the Dutch government first canceled the Turkish foreign minister's flight permit to the Netherlands and then blocked a convoy carrying Turkey’s family minister from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.



The ministers were also due to meet Turkish residents ahead of the April 16 referendum on constitutional reforms.

