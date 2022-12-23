Netherlands to allocate 2.5B euros to support Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2023, the Netherlands will allocate 2.5 billion euros to support Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the Netherlands will provide assistance to Ukraine. Military, humanitarian and diplomatic. We're allocating €2.5 bn for this in 2023. Ukraine can rely on the Netherlands. We just confirmed this in our conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky," Rutte wrote.

The Netherlands has already provided Ukraine with military aid worth of 1 billion euros.

The Netherlands will also supply Ukraine with heavy military equipment.

News.Az