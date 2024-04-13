Netherlands to shut embassy in Iran's Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a precautionary step, the Netherlands will close its embassy in Tehran, Iran, and consulate in Erbil, Iraq, on April 14, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports.

According to the information, the decision was made due to rising tensions between Iran and Israel.



The ministry announced that it will decide on Sunday whether the necessary consulate offices will be open on Monday.



As previously reported, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH) for Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy Mohammad Haji Rahimi were killed on April 1 as a result of an Israeli Air Force airstrike on Damascus' Mezeh neighborhood at around 17:00 local time. After that, tensions between Iran and Israel rose.

News.Az