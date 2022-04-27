Netherlands voices support for EU's willingness to speed up gas supplies from Azerbaijan

The Netherlands supports the European Union’s willingness to boost gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Dutch Ambassador to Baku Pauline Eiseman told journalists on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

As for the ongoing gas crisis in Europe, the diplomat said the dependence of the Netherlands on Russian gas is low, so the current supply crisis will not be very significant.

“The Netherlands, in line with EU policy, also supports the desire to increase imports of energy sources from Azerbaijan,” she added.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities with direct access to the European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas.

News.Az