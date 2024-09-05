Netherlands warns that threat of armed conflict in Europe is real

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netherlands must boost its defense budget to ensure peace and security, warning that the threat of armed conflict in Europe is both real and escalating, said Dutch defense minister.

Speaking at the presentation of the official defense memorandum at the Bernhard Barracks in the central city of Amersfoort, Defense Minister Ruben Brekelman said: “We seem to live in peace in the Netherlands, but in reality, that is no longer the case. We live in a gray zone: no war, no peace. There are constant cyber-attacks, and we are spied on daily basis,” according to the public broadcaster NOS on Thursday.Brekelman’s remarks were in line with the memorandum which said: “The threat of armed conflict in Europe is real and increasing, mainly owing to the war in Ukraine and the increasing tension in the Middle East.”The memorandum also suggested to re-activate the conscription system as the current model based only on professional soldiers and reservists wouldn’t be sufficient in the face of security challenges.According to the document, the country will spend extra €2.4 billion ($2.66 billion) annually to purchase new equipment for its armed forces as well as boost the number of soldiers and cyber-security.About 50 Leopard 2A8 tanks, 6 more F-35 fighter jets, two additional anti-submarine warfare frigates, more maritime helicopters, and a large quantity of various ammunition are among the purchases to be made.Therefore, the broadcaster added that the country would also meet the NATO requirement of spending at least 2% of its GDP on defense.

News.Az