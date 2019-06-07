New administrative building of Azerbaijani MoD Command Control Center opens - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the opening of a new administrative building of the Command Control Center of one of the ministry’s main departments on June 6.

Necessary activities are being carried out in accordance with the Plan of Modernization of the Azerbaijan Army, approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Minister Hasanov was briefed on the organization of activities of the center. It was reported that the center consists of administrative and office premises, equipped with all high-tech communication lines, and other necessary equipment, the ministry reported.

The main purpose of the Command Control Center is the sustainable management of subordinated forces and facilities, provision of interconnection with other types of troops, as well as analysis and report of information received from the troops and headquarters to the higher command.

The operational situation in each direction is constantly monitored by optical and electronic observation capabilities, and the control of the air and surface situation is carried out continuously in cooperation with the forces and facilities of the types of troops.

