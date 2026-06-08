New Airbus jets to power Turkish Airlines global expansion

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Turkish Airlines is gearing up to redefine global travel with the launch of non-stop, ultra-long-haul flights connecting Istanbul to Australia and South America by late 2027. Speaking at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Chairman Murat Seker revealed that the carrier will utilize specialized Airbus A350-1000 aircraft capable of flying up to 17 hours non-stop.

These new ultra-long-range jets will allow the airline to offer direct routes to major global hubs like Sydney, Melbourne, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Lima. The expansion is part of a massive 420-aircraft fleet growth strategy designed to leverage Istanbul Airport’s unique geographical advantage, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Faced with tightening profit margins and intensifying global competition, Turkish Airlines is pivoting toward higher-value services. Alongside fleet expansion, the carrier is diversifying into digital and travel ecosystems by scaling its digital wallet TKPAY, the door-to-door delivery service Widect, and the Turkish Holidays vacation platform. The airline is also exploring a strategic partnership with Spain’s Air Europa to strengthen its footprint in the Transatlantic market.

The airline recently captured a boost in passenger traffic due to regional dynamics in the Middle East, which temporarily disrupted Gulf competitors. While carriers like Qatar Airways, Etihad, and Emirates have since recovered up to 90% of their capacities, Turkish Airlines successfully filled the gap during the initial disruption, flying passengers from South Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and vacation hotspots like the Maldives and Seychelles.

Looking ahead, high fuel costs are expected to put financial pressure on the carrier through the summer, potentially capping annual capacity growth at around 2%. However, backed by robust domestic fuel supply chains and Istanbul’s strategic maritime import access, Turkish Airlines anticipates a major financial rebound by 2027 as its ambitious global transit network takes full flight.

News.Az