New aircraft presented for Azerbaijani Air Force - PHOTOS

A new aircraft has been presented for the Azerbaijani Air Force.

A presentation of new generation M-346 jet trainer aircraft, manufactured by Italy’s Leonardo Aircraft company, was held at an air base of Azerbaijan’s Air Force on May 10, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

After the ministry’s leadership viewed the aircraft, a detailed briefing was given on its tactical and technical properties, operation and other qualities.

