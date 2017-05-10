Yandex metrika counter

New aircraft presented for Azerbaijani Air Force - PHOTOS

  • Politics
  • Share
New aircraft presented for Azerbaijani Air Force - PHOTOS

A new aircraft has been presented for the Azerbaijani Air Force.

A presentation of new generation M-346 jet trainer aircraft, manufactured by Italy’s Leonardo Aircraft company, was held at an air base of Azerbaijan’s Air Force on May 10, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told AzVision.az.

After the ministry’s leadership viewed the aircraft, a detailed briefing was given on its tactical and technical properties, operation and other qualities. 

News about - New aircraft presented for Azerbaijani Air Force - PHOTOS

News about - New aircraft presented for Azerbaijani Air Force - PHOTOS

News about - New aircraft presented for Azerbaijani Air Force - PHOTOS

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      