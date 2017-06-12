New appointments made in Secretariat of First Vice-President
New appointments have been made in the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Report informs that Mehdi Dadashov and Fariz Rzayev have been appointed Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President.
Notably, a while ago Altay Hasanov was appointed Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
At present, the structure of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is as follows:
Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Altay Hasanov
Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President - Mehdi Dadashov
Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President - Fariz Rzayev
Assistant to the First Vice-President - Anar Alakbarov
Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev (Y. Mammadaliyev is also Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues).
Notably, on February 21, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
News.Az