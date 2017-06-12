Yandex metrika counter

New appointments made in Secretariat of First Vice-President

  • Other
  • Share
New appointments made in Secretariat of First Vice-President

New appointments have been made in the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Mehdi Dadashov and Fariz Rzayev have been appointed Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President.

Notably, a while ago Altay Hasanov was appointed Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present, the structure of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is as follows:

Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Altay Hasanov
Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President -  Mehdi Dadashov
Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President - Fariz Rzayev
Assistant to the First Vice-President - Anar Alakbarov
Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev (Y. Mammadaliyev is also Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues).

Notably, on February 21, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      