New appointments made in Secretariat of First Vice-President

+ ↺ − 16 px

New appointments have been made in the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Mehdi Dadashov and Fariz Rzayev have been appointed Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President.

Notably, a while ago Altay Hasanov was appointed Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At present, the structure of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is as follows:

Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Altay Hasanov

Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President - Mehdi Dadashov

Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the First Vice-President - Fariz Rzayev

Assistant to the First Vice-President - Anar Alakbarov

Assistant to the First Vice-President Yusuf Mammadaliyev (Y. Mammadaliyev is also Head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues).

Notably, on February 21, Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az