New Armenian government to face serious challenges

The new interim government of Armenia will have to face a difficult legacy and solve the problems left by the previous authorities, economist Atom Markaryan said on Saturday.

"The new government will have to shoulder a heavy burden of responsibility and solve a number of problems that can be considered a heavy legacy from the previous administration, arka.am reports. One of the main problems facing the new government is the problem of public debt, which over the past year and a half has grown by almost one billion dollars,‘said Markaryan.

According to the National Statistical Service, Armenia's aggregate state debt at the end of 2017 stood at $6.774.6 billion, an increase of 14% or $832.5 million compared to the end of 2016. At the same time, the external state debt at the end of 2017 was $5.494.9 billion, an increase of 14.3% or $689.3 million from the previous year.

