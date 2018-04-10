New Armenian president on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who took office on Monday, considers Russia's role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process to be extremely important.

According to Oxu.Az, the Armenian leader said this in an interview with TASS.

"For more than 25 years, negotiations on the settlement of the conflict have been held in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, based on the principles of settlement and elements proposed by the co-chair countries - Russia, the United States and France.

"Russia plays a key role in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict as one of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group."

Sarkissian stressed that "23 years ago a trilateral truce in Karabakh was achieved precisely thanks to the mediation of Russia."

"We highly appreciate these mediation efforts in search of a peaceful political solution to the problem," he continued. "Obviously, a political will is necessary to come to peace and harmony to resolve the problem."

The President pointed out that "in the end, all regional conflicts are resolved, they are completely surmountable."

"History has seen conflicts that are no less cruel and dramatic," he said.

