New assistant to Azerbaijan’s first vice president appointed

Andrey Sipilin has been appointed as new assistant to Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, according to the Presidential Administration’s website

Thus, the number of assistants to the Azerbaijani first vice president reached 6: Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Elchin Amirbayov, Gunduz Karimov, Emin Huseynov, Khalid Ahadov and Andrey Sipilin.

