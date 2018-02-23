New Azerbaijan Party submits signatures for registration of Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has submitted to the Central Election Commission the signatures collected for the registration of Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy

NAP collected the required number of signatures from each of 125 constituencies.

The 6th congress of the NAP was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.

News.Az

