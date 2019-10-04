New Azerbaijani Constitution creates basis for radical legal changes in advocacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Azerbaijani Constitution has the basis for radical change in legal status of advocacy, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies and Military Issues – Head of the Department of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov said.

Alasgarov made the remarks at the international conference entitled "Strong and authoritative advocacy - the present challenges" in Baku through the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Bar Association and the German Society for International Cooperation within the anniversary events in connection with the legal profession, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“The Constitution, adopted in 1995 through a referendum, laid the foundation for the transition of society to the stage of building a modern, democratic, legal state,” he said.

"Free entrepreneurship is developing in Azerbaijan, where fundamental reforms are being carried out,” Alasgarov said. “There is a need for the establishment of a new type of advocacy.”

“The new democratic Constitution of independent Azerbaijan has created the basis for a radical change in the legal status of advocacy, as well as its formation as a mechanism for effectively ensuring human rights and freedoms,” he added.

Alasgarov emphasized that ensuring human rights is the fundamental foundation of a democratic state and an indicator of any society's maturity.

"In this regard, the law "On Lawyers and the Bar", adopted at the new stage of reforms in 1998, is of great importance as a real guarantee of the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, including the right for everybody to receive high-quality legal assistance,” he said.

“This law, developed through the participation of the German Society for International Cooperation, determines the new status of lawyers,” Alasgarov said. “Along with other legislative acts, the principle of procedural equality of parties has been enshrined.”

He stressed that the presidential decree dated 2019 on intensifying the reforms in the judicial system envisages the provisions aimed at expanding the financial independence of the Bar Association.

“Presently, the working groups consisting of law enforcement officers are operating in connection with the continuation of judicial and legal reforms,” Alasgarov said. “The work on a new legislative package is under completion.”

