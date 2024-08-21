New Belgian envoy arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly-appointed Belgian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Julien de Fraipont, has arrived in Baku.

One week after our arrival in #Baku, already relishing the morning walking commute to the office. #baku #Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/WI0tuhTQJJ — Julien de Fraipont (@jdefraipont) August 21, 2024

“One week after our arrival in Baku, already relishing the morning walking commute to the office,” the ambassador posted on X, News.Az reports.Julien de Fraipont also serves as a non-resident Belgian ambassador to Georgia and Turkmenistan.

News.Az