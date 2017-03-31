New bill on education developed in Azerbaijan

New bill on education developed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill 'On vocational and technical education' is under development in Azerbaijan.

According to Trend, the due statement came from deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Science and Education Bakhtiyar Aliyev.

Aliyev said a working group under the leadership of committee chairman Isa Habibeyli has been created in this regard.

The MP noted that the working group includes representatives of the Ministry of Education and other respective governmental and nongovernmental structures.

Aliyev supposes that the bill will soon be submitted in Milli Majlis for discussion.

News.Az

News.Az