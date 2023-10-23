Yandex metrika counter

New building of Sumgayit City Hospital No 2 inaugurated

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in an inauguration of a new building of the Sumgayit City Hospital No 2, News.Az reports. 

Health Minister Teymur Musayev briefed the head of state on the conditions created in the hospital.

The 150-bed hospital building and its facilities occupy an area of 6.1 hectares.

The construction of the building started in 2019 and was completed in 2022.

The hospital has a polyclinic, emergency, 30-bed medical, 30-bed surgery, X-ray diagnostics, haemodialysis, ophthalmic, endocrinological therapy, endocrinological surgery, neurology, 10-bed surgery division, intensive care and other departments including a laboratory and other facilities.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

