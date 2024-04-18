New Caledonian delegation visits Baku Initiative Group office

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport and Communications Naisseline Omayra has visited the office of the Baku Initiative Group, News.Az reports.

Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov briefed the New Caledonian delegation about the activities of the organization, its goals and future plans.

During the conversation, New Caledonian delegation members expressed their gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for the conditions created for enhancing the exchange of views between the representatives of the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az