The Chair of the New Caledonian Congress Committee on Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Sustainable Development, Energy, Transport and Communications, Naisseline Omayra, expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for supporting New Caledonia’s struggle against colonialism and for independence.

Speaking at a conference on “New Caledonia: history, modern challenges, and the expected future” hosted in Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Naisseline Omayra noted that the results of the referendum in Caledonia were falsified.

“We demanded a review of the results of the referendum held in Caledonia. This referendum steals the rights of the people,” she added.

News.Az