New Caledonian youth to unite fighting colonization: Association of Artists of Thio

The youth of New Caledonia aims to unite to fight colonization, President of the Association of Artists of Thio Alex Loic Oue Toura, New Caledonia, said during a briefing on the topic “Decolonization Dialogues: Legacy, Challenges, and Progress” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Unfortunately, New Caledonia's youngsters are divided into many groups around the country. One segment of today's youngsters is still raised inside the old system and practices,” Toura explained.

“The second part lives in the areas of large cities and is more exposed to the influence of the Western system. And the third is located between Western and traditional cultures,” he noted.

Colonialism affected the people of Caledonia in different ways, Toura also said.

“Despite this, we retain common ethnic, cultural, and spiritual codes,” he added.

News.Az