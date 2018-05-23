New Carpet brand to appear in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new brand, Azerbaijan Carpet will appear in the country.

The announcement was made during an expanded meeting of the Board of the country's Economy Ministry, according to AzVision.

"The construction of carpet enterprises in ten districts has already been completed with the aim of developing carpet making, which is one of the traditional industries in our country. Currently, work is underway on the construction of ten more enterprises, and five terminals of supply of wool and dyes, and it is planned to commission these enterprises by the end of 2018. The construction of a wool dyeing factory, the foundation of which was laid by the head of state at the end of 2017 in the Sumgayit Chemical and Industrial Park, will be completed in 2019," said the ministry.

Minister Shahin Mustafayev gave instructions on accelerating the implementation of the tasks assigned to the Ministry of Economy in the State Program for the Protection and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018-2022 approved by the decree of the head of state on February 28, 2018, on the creation and promotion of the “Azerbaijani Carpet” brand in foreign markets.

