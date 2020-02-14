New cash registers to be installed by end of 2022

New cash registers to be installed by end of 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the end of the year, the taxpayers will be provided with new-generation cash registers.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy that the introduction of new-generation cash registers has been launched since 2019 with the purpose to control cash flow and reduce the level of the shadow economy. This process consists of four stages.

The first two stages were fulfilled by 91% in 2019. The implementation of the third stage began in 2020 and 17.1% of the work has already been completed.

And full coverage of all the taxpayers will end on 31 December 2022. Before this period the tax authorities must provide all facilities that carry out operations with cash, mainly retail and catering facilities, with new-generation cash registers.

News.Az

News.Az