New center for obtaining visa to Germany opened in Baku

A new center for obtaining a visa to Germany has been opened in Baku.

The embassy of Germany told APA that on the instruction of the embassy VisaMetric accepts documents for the opening of a Schengen visa for travelling to Germany.

The visa center is located in Nasimi district, at 75 Rasul Rza street, in the Winter Park building.



The applicants will be able to make a biometric photograph and receive passports through a courier.

