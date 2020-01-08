New chairman appointed at Committee on Urban Planning & Architecture

New chairman appointed at Committee on Urban Planning & Architecture

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of the chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning & Architecture of Azerbaijan, Fineko/abc.az reports.

In compliance with the decree, Anar Guliyev has been appointed the chairman of the State Committee.

News.Az

News.Az