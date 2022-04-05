New CoE Action Plan for Azerbaijan includes directions on artificial intelligence, climate change: Sec-Gen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Council of Europe Action Plan for Azerbaijan includes direction related to artificial intelligence and climate change, the organization’s Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric said.

Buric made the remarks after presenting the Council of Europe – Azerbaijan Action Plan 2022-2025 in Baku on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The secretary general commended the great progress achieved by Azerbaijan in the field of the rule of law over the past day.

“We assisted in bringing civil, commercial, and administrative matters into line with European standards. A technical document on combating the financing of terrorism has been prepared and is expected to be adopted. We believe that together we will achieve more,” she added.

News.Az