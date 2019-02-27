New communication opportunities with Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell announces results of 2018

The first GSM operator of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC, introducing several technological innovations aiming to digitalize and make subscribers’ lives easier through innovative solutions and latest services, covers 99.8% of the population and 99.1% of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and with its 49% market share, continues to maintain the leading position in telecom industry of the country.

Azercell, which has always contributed to the economy of Azerbaijan as the largest taxpayer in the country, paid 94.5 million manats to the state budget in 2018 and 1 billion 732,3 million manats over 22 years of its operation. Azercell invested 59,5 million US dollars in the development of telecommunications in Azerbaijan last year and more than 1 billion 527 million US dollars over 22 years. Azercell contributed about 880 000 US dollars on the development of human resources and more than 266 000 US dollars on social projects in 2018.

The number of 4G users exceeded one million

Azercell successfully implemented a number of improvement projects aimed to strengthen the network, expand the coverage and increase internet speed in order to provide high quality communication services to subscribers and be ready to apply the latest digital innovations in the country. Consequently, comparing to 2017 year, the use of mobile internet traffic increased and reached 13 petabyte. During 2018, the number of Azercell LTE users across the country increased three-fold and exceeded 1 million. Azercell, the first presenter of 4G service in the country, aiming to provide all regions of Azerbaijan with high-speed mobile internet, installed new 4G stations in 30 cities and regions of the country. In 2018, the total number of Radio Base Stations of Azercell reached 5889, including 828 4G stations. The company launched HSS (Home Subscriber Server) project to make LTE service more convenient for users. Due to this technology, Azercell subscribers by choosing LTE mode in mobile device settings may enjoy 4G service without visiting Azercell Customer Care offices.

Azercell expanded the roaming list further and signed agreements with 19 countries last year. With the view to make mobile internet more affordable and accessible for customers travelling abroad, the company also presented special roaming internet packages. These packages are valid in the networks of more than 70 operators in 50 countries.

Azercell launched new and affordable phone campaigns for the customers to increase the number of people who would enjoy high-speed mobile internet over 4G. Thus, the number of Azercell smartphone users exceeded 60%. Throughout the year, the company delighted its customers with free internet packages, call minutes and various incentive campaigns.

Azercell-the most recommended operator by customers

Always focused on customers’ satisfaction and convenience, Azercell launched 16 Exclusive shops with the new concept. Overall, last year, the number of served customers exceeded 6 million. Baku and regional Customer Service offices served to 1,286,926 subscribers, while Call Centers in Baku and Ganja provided service to 4,515,727 subcribers, Online chat in Azercell official website served to 45 thousand and Social Media served to more than 60 thousand subscribers. It is worth noting that, Call Center operating on a 24/7 basis celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018. It has received more than 50 million customer inquiries during past 20 years.

Not coincidentally that, Azercell scored 82% in the latest Net Promote Score (NPS) which evaluates customers’ loyalty. The company also scored 93% in Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Modern technologies serve to increase the quality of human life

The main idea of Azercell’s Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy is to increase the quality of human life and make their daily activities easier through new technologies and mobile telecommunication services.

Azercell sponsors “Cyber Security and Digital Citizenship”- the project, which plays important role in prevention of possible threats that children may have confronted with as a result of internet usage expansion. With the support of the Ministry of Education, “Azerbaijan Teachers Development Center” enlightened more than 400 schoolchildren, teachers and parents in various schools of Baku and regions.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC is the first company to apply online reading culture in the country. Now Bookmate has become richer with up to 1 million books and the number of the users benefiting this service exceeded 18000. In november, within the framework of the Bookmate, Azercell launched Audiobook service for book lovers and introduced audio version of 60 classic works in Azerbaijani language. The number of audio books in Azerbaijani language will be increased further.

Thousands of Azerbaijan’s population benefited from the free medical check up offered by Azercell, the constant initiator and participant of CSR programs. 1368 people were examined by Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic”, while 628 people received free dental examination and treatment by “Mobile Dental Clinic”, in 2018. Azercell’s “Mobile Blood Clinic” provided free examination for children settled at “SOS Children’s Village – Azerbaijan” Association.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the company which places special sensitivity against children’s problems and needs, launched Goygol Regional “Children Hotline Service”. Last year Hotline Service received 3581 calls (32.865 inquiries during 8 years of its operation). Furthermore, 140 disabled children from 8 regions participated in IV Children Paralympic Games supported by Azercell and competed for 19 medals in 8 kinds of sports.

It is worth to mention the projects supported by the company towards development of the youth. Azercell has been an active participant of career days throughout the year held at leading universities. In 2018, about 1400 students applied to Student Bursary Program announced by Azercell, the main contributor to students’ individual and academic development. 30 trainers from Azercell Academy held 231 trainings throughout last year.

Supporting Digital Entrepreneurship

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center arranged 80 events and 5 international conferences such as technological and group tasks, forums, trainings, meetings. The center opened its branches in the regions and under the auspices of universities. Center also supported 20 startup project in 2018.

In cooperation with various state agencies and business organizations, “Azercell Telecom” LLC supported and joined several projects, trainings as a partner. Baku Marathon which was organized by Haydar Aliyev Foundation and got over 18 thousand participants, “I2B Idea to Business” which was implemented by the Ministry of Transportation, Communication and High Technologies and aimed to support the expansion of the startup movement, “Global İnfluencer Day”, "Science via Media" project, Booktrailer Festival, “First labor fair for the disabled students and graduates”, “Barama Hackathon 2018” and "Seedstars World" competitions, “A’Startap Summit 2018” internsive workshop and other events were among them.

The Only Company in CIS awarded with International Gold IIP certificate

Last year, Azercell was benchmarked against the requirements of “Investors in People” (IIP) standard and awarded GOLD Level of Standard as a mark of strong leadership, sustainable corporate culture and continuous development of people management practices. Notably, Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and the only telecom company in CIS with this level of recognition.

Azercell became the winner of highly esteemed international “Stevie Business Award” in two nominations of “The Telecommunications Company of the Year” and “Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (in Europe). It is worth to emphasize that, in 2018, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has extended the list of its achievements with “People’s Choice Stevie Award”. Improvement in the quality of mobile communication, expansion of 4G network in the regions, provision of high-speed internet in remote areas, application of modern services and new business solutions, modernization of customer service, as well as various projects aiming to make life easier through mobile technologies and other initiatives have made a huge contribution to this success of Azercell.

Azercell’s achievements were not limited to the above listed. Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator was recognized as the “Best Enterprise” in Azerbaijan in the field of governance and sustainable development, and CEO of the company Mr. Vahid Mursaliyev was named the “Manager of the Year.

Being devoted to its mission, Azercell will continue the operation at full capacity with the view to provide high quality communication service, offer the best customer experience and make the latest innovations of digital world accessible to its subscribers.

The video message of “Azercell Telecom” LLC CEO, Mr.Vahid Mursaliyev regarding the results of 2018, is available via this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yh7Xe7imcY

