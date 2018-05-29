Yandex metrika counter

New company created in Jojuq Marjanli

  • Economics
New company created in Jojuq Marjanli

Cocuq Mərcanlı İcma LLC has been registered in the Ministry of Taxes.

According to the ministry, the company's legal representative is Oqtay Abil oglu Haziyev.

Oqtay Haziyev has been living in Jojuq Marjanli for already 20 years.

He has been awarded the 1st decree Order of Labor by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated June 14, 2017. 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

