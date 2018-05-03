New decision made to fight smoking
- 03 May 2018 07:00
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130890
- Society
- Share https://news.az/news/new-decision-made-to-fight-smoking Copied
The Cabinet approved "The main directions and methods of informing the population about the harm of tobacco consumption and the negative impact of tobacco smoke on the environment."
The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.
The Cabinet approved the decision in order to implement the presidential decree of December 29, 2017.
News.Az