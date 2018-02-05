Yandex metrika counter

New deputies minister of transport, communications and hi-tech appointed in Azerbaijan

Iltimas Mammadov's name has been removed from the list of Deputies Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

According to APA, by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated February 2, 2018, Ali Abdullayev is appointed the first deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies.

In addition, by another decree of the same date, Elmir Valizada is appointed the deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies.

