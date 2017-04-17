New deputy health minister of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has signed an order to appoint Samrat Ganjayeva deputy health minister of the autonomous republic, APA reported.

Under another order signed by Talibov, Vusal Sevdimaliyev was appointed deputy chairman of the State Social Protection Fund of Nakhchivan.

News.Az

