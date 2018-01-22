New deputy taxes minister of Azerbaijan appointed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Metin Eynullayev has been appointed as deputy taxes minister of Azerbaijan. Prior to that, he served as the deputy education minister of the country.

Eynullayev worked as an adviser in the law firm Azleks, chief lawyer in the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, chief adviser at the department for corporate management of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and other state structures.

He was appointed as deputy education minister on Jan. 11, 2017.

