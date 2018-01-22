Yandex metrika counter

New deputy taxes minister of Azerbaijan appointed

  • Economics
  • Share
New deputy taxes minister of Azerbaijan appointed

Metin Eynullayev has been appointed as deputy taxes minister of Azerbaijan. Prior to that, he served as the deputy education minister of the country.

Eynullayev worked as an adviser in the law firm Azleks, chief lawyer in the State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, chief adviser at the department for corporate management of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and other state structures.

He was appointed as deputy education minister on Jan. 11, 2017.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      