New diaspora portal launched in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

DiasporPress.az diaspora portal has been launched in Azerbaijan.

The new portal provides effective and regular coverage of the diaspora policy of the Azerbaijani state, as well as the activities of Azerbaijanis living abroad and their diaspora organizations, and contributes to expanding relations with diasporas of other countries.

DiasporPress.az that is available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, provides news on the socio-political, sports and cultural life of Azerbaijan, as well as on the ongoing developments around the globe. The specialized online newspaper also offers its readers interviews, analytical articles and reportages on a variety of topics.

Togrul Allahverdili, an expert on diaspora issues, is the founder and editor-in-chief of DiasporPress.az.

News.Az

News.Az