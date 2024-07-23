New DOD Strategy: Pentagon identifies Arctic as key strategic confrontation zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon has highlighted the Arctic as an emerging region of strategic confrontation for the United States in its new Arctic Strategy.

The Department of Defense attributes this revised approach to significant geopolitical shifts, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced at a briefing, News.Az reports.Key factors driving the need for a strategic reassessment include the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of Finland and Sweden in NATO, increased cooperation between China and Russia, and the accelerating effects of climate change.The strategy notes that the Arctic's growing accessibility is turning it into a site of strategic competition. The US must be prepared to address these challenges in partnership with allies and other stakeholders.The evolving situation in the Arctic is described as ushering in a more dynamic security environment that could potentially disrupt the region’s stability and alter its threat landscape.To maintain stability and safeguard national interests, the strategy calls for the enhancement of Arctic capabilities, increased engagement with allies and partners, and rigorous training to build readiness for operations in high-latitude environments.The Pentagon plans to strengthen its intelligence and information-sharing capabilities, invest in understanding the operational environment, and improve risk management.Additionally, the strategy emphasizes the need for a visible presence in the Arctic through independent and joint exercises with allies, demonstrating interoperability and joint capabilities to ensure integrated deterrence and bolster collective security."Our strong network of partners, including Arctic allies, federal, state, local and tribal partners, are key stakeholders in securing the Arctic and our homeland," Iris Ferguson, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for Arctic and global resilience said. "From the communities that host our bases and troops in Alaska, to our colleagues in the US Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security, we all have a role to play to maintain the stability of the Arctic Region.""Exercising tactics and equipment is a prerequisite not only for success but for survival in the unique Arctic environment," Ferguson added. "To this end, one of my office's key implementation priorities will be ensuring that the joint force is equipped and prepared to operate there."

