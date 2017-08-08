New embassy of Costa Rica in the diplomatic capital of the region - Baku

New embassy of Costa Rica in the diplomatic capital of the region - Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parvin Mirzazadah, the head of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met Monday with the newly appointed Charge d'Affaires of Costa Rica, Jairo López Bolaños.

The parties discussed the opening of the Embassy of Costa Rica, as well as the prospects for the development of friendly relations between the countries.

With the opening of the Costa Rican Embassy in Azerbaijan, the number of foreign embassies accredited in Azerbaijan reached 64. In addition, 12 international organizations and four general consulates are present in the republic, along with several honorary consulates.

These figures prove that Baku is the diplomatic capital of the region. For comparison: the number of representative offices of foreign countries in Yerevan together with consulates and honorary consulates does not even reach 40. Several countries have accredited embassies in other capitals of the region, for example, in Moscow or Kiev, but they prefer not to visit Yerevan.

Such a huge gap from neighbors in the number of diplomatic representations in Azerbaijan speaks about the success of the chosen political course, which is based on maintaining a balance and finding common ground with the most diverse countries of the world.

Azerbaijan has been able to consistently build relations with Turkey, Iran, Russia for many years, also strengthening contacts with the West, positioning itself as a reliable energy supplier and showing readiness for dialogue with the US in the field of human rights.

In addition, Azerbaijan will soon become the main node of the Silk Road project, as the country is located at the intersection of two major international transport corridors - from north to south and from east to west - and plays the strategic role of a bridge between the two civilizations.

It is also important that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has something to attract and to offer to the main international players, not being afraid of assuming responsibility, including financial, for the implementation of various international initiatives.

From the viewpoint of building bilateral relations Baku has long established itself as a reliable partner not only for the countries of the region, but also for the countries of the West, Asia and South America.

This explains the willingness of many countries to do everything to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan, without neglecting such an important diplomatic resource as the opening of their missions in the country.

News.Az

News.Az