New EU sanctions target 47 people, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister - Szijjarto

The European Union's new package of sanctions against Russia will target 47 people, including a deputy prime minister, and nine organizations, among them Sberbank, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday, News.az reports citing Urdupoint.

"Forty-eight more people and nine organizations will be added to the EU sanctions list, including one Russian deputy prime minister, political leaders from several regions and Sberbank," Szijjarto said in a video address, posted on his social media.

The diplomat added that the EU plans to impose embargo on Russian gold and put additional restrictions on procurement, deposits, audit and consulting services related to Russia.





News.Az