New executive director of Azerbaijan Youth Foundation appointed

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to appoint Farid Jafarov as executive director of the Youth Foundation.

The Cabinet of Ministers is due to prepare proposals on adjustment of the acts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to this order within two months and to inform the President of Azerbaijan of the adjustment of the normative legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers to this order within three months, APA reports.

