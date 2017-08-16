New fire erupts in Armenia's Lori

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fire broke out in the forest between Aygehat and Tsater villages in Lori Province.

The fire, which broke out Tuesday in Armenia’s Lori Province, has been doused with the help of a firefighting train, according to news.am.

On Tuesday at 11:45pm, this train was dispatched to the fire area from Sanahin Station, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The fire was put out on Wednesday at 5:35am.

But a grass area of about 10,000 square meters was destroyed by this fire.

As reported earlier, the MES received a call, on Tuesday at 7:51pm.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that grass and thicket were on fire at the beginning of the forest.

Due to impassability of the terrain, however, it was yet impossible to carry out firefighting efforts in the area.

But a duty was set up on location to prevent this fire from entering the actual forest and spreading.

The South Caucasus Railway company was contacted, and arrangement was made for including a firefighting train in the efforts to put out this fire.

