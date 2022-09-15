New footage of Azerbaijan’s retaliatory actions Armenia’s military provocations (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces have committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border since the night of September 12.

New videos emerged showing that the Azerbaijani Army dealt crushing blows to the Armenian army’s positions, concentration areas of its troops and weapons in retaliatory actions against Armenia’s provocations, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry announced that as many as 71 Azerbaijani servicemen became martyrs while suppressing Armenia’s provocations.









News.Az