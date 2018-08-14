New fund created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Fund for Labor Protection will be established under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

As reported by the Ministry, the draft statute of the Fund was prepared and submitted to relevant structures for consideration.

The Fund will not only ensure the coordination of activities in the field of labor protection, but also support the implementation of preventive measures in this area, the preparation of standards and rules.

The Fund will act as a non-governmental organization and interact with state and local self-government bodies, international and non-governmental organizations, other legal entities and individuals.

News.Az

