Erdogan: New gas supply deal with Azerbaijan aimed at ensuring Turkey’s gas reserves

The newly-signed agreement with Azerbaijan on additional supplies of natural gas is aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that this agreement is of preventive nature and is aimed at avoiding an energy crisis.

"We have our reserves. Agreements with Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan indicate that we will not have such crises as in Western countries. This issue is irrelevant For Turkey," the president added.

Azerbaijan and Turkey have reached an agreement on the supply of additional 11 billion cubic meters of gas via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline until 2024.

News.Az