New geopolitical reality in S. Caucasus created favorable grounds for sustainable peace: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new geopolitical reality established in the South Caucasus has created favorable grounds for sustainable peace and regional economic cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his country’s national holiday.

Having ended the 30-year occupation of its lands, Azerbaijan wants to turn the page of the war, normalize relations with Armenia and sign a peace treaty, President Aliyev noted. “We believe that France can make a valuable contribution to the process of preparing a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the five principles we have presented in accordance with international law.”

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that the mines Armenia has planted in the liberated territories remain the biggest obstacle to the restoration and reconstruction work carried out here, as well as to the socio-economic reintegration of the region.

“Since 10 November 2020, more than 220 people have been killed or seriously injured as a result of mine incidents. We appreciate France's contribution to the process of demining of our territories, and hope that your country will provide necessary support in clarifying the fate of nearly 4,000 of our compatriots who went missing during the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az