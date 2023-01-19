New German defense minister takes office

+ ↺ − 16 px

New German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was sworn in on Thursday morning, taking office right before high-level talks on military support for Ukraine are scheduled to start in Germany this week, News.Az reports citing CNN.

On Thursday — his first day on the job — Pistorius will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Berlin. On Friday, he will be part of a key meeting with NATO’s Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the US’ Ramstein Air Base, hosted by Austin, that will focus on more military aid for Kyiv.

Pistorius succeeds former Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who resigned on Monday.

News.Az